David Beckham: Salford City co-owner to attend match against Dover

David Beckham won 115 caps for England, captaining his country between 2000 and 2006

New Salford City co-owner David Beckham will attend Saturday's National League game at home to Dover Athletic.

The 43-year-old former England captain took a 10% stake in the club last month and was appointed as a director.

Beckham has joined former Manchester United team-mates Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes as co-owner of Salford.

The 'Class of 92' now own 60% of the club, with the remaining 40% being held by Singapore businessman Peter Lim.

Beckham's appointment was approved by the Football Association on January 31, and he was due to be introduced to Salford fans at their FA Trophy match against Maidstone two days later.

However, that match was postponed because of bad weather.

"We're looking forward to welcoming a new face to The Peninsula Stadium tomorrow," Salford City tweeted.

"New co-owner David Beckham will be in attendance at our game against Dover Athletic! #WelcomeBecks."

Beckham is also owner of American club Inter Miami, who will join Major League Soccer in 2020.