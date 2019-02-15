Derek McInnes, Steven Gerrard & Steve Clarke have say on artificial pitch debate

Derek McInnes has spoke previously about personally wanting a top-flight with grass pitches

A players' union survey calling for artificial pitches to be banned in the Scottish top flight only matters if it leads to action, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

PFA Scotland say "every player" at the nine Premiership clubs that play on grass is against synthetic surfaces.

McInnes, whose side play on grass, says the results are "compelling", but only matter "if people are listening".

"I think the players have got to be listened to," McInnes added.

"But if it just fills a couple of days' papers and nothing gets done about it and we're still here next year still having the same thing..."

Hamilton Academical, Kilmarnock and Livingston currently play on artificial surfaces, meaning a quarter of all top-flight pitches are artificial.

McInnes believes every Premiership club should have a grass pitch, but understands why teams have opted for artificial surfaces.

"There's no criticism of the clubs who have Astroturf pitches, they've done it probably on a financial side," McInnes said.

"If these clubs need financial assistance when they come into the top flight to make that happen, and to get a grass pitch, then I think that's something to work towards."

'We have to think about player safety'

McInnes' comments were echoed by those of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who earlier in the season called for artificial surfaces not to be allowed in elite football.

The Rangers manager was initially critical of the pitches when winger Jamie Murphy suffered a serious knee injury while playing on Kilmarnock's pitch in August.

"I didn't like playing on them and the people that won't agree to take them out of the game have to think about player safety," Gerrard said.

"I respect the financial positions of clubs but I believe that the people that run this league should do more to make sure the games are played on grass.

"I agree in terms of trying to get them out of the game at elite levels. Every other elite league plays on grass so why shouldn't Scotland?"

However, Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke insisted his club were just "following the rules" by playing on artificial turf.

"I spoke about plastic pitches earlier in the season," said Clarke, who previously said it was "economically the best thing" for the Rugby Park outfit.

"I don't need to get involved in the discussion, same as our players weren't asked to be involved in it. Why should I get involved?"