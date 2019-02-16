Scottish Challenge Cup - Semi-Final
Connah's Quay Nomads0Edinburgh City1

Connah's Quay Nomads v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Connah's Quay Nomads

  • 1Danby
  • 19Phillips
  • 2Disney
  • 5Horan
  • 15Holmes
  • 14Barton
  • 6Harrison
  • 8Morris
  • 10Owens
  • 9Wilde
  • 22Bakare

Substitutes

  • 16Owen
  • 18Farquharson
  • 20Brass
  • 21Hughes
  • 24Harwood
  • 25McHugh

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 19Shepherd
  • 6Laird
  • 4Black
  • 8Walker
  • 9Henderson
  • 7Smith

Substitutes

  • 11Taylor
  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 17Hall
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver
Referee:
James Oldham

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you