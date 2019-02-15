Partick Thistle: Scott McDonald signs for Scottish Championship club

Scott McDonald scored 16 times for Dundee United last term

Australian striker Scott McDonald has signed for Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle until the end of the season.

BBC Scotland pundit McDonald, 35, has not played since leaving Dundee United in the summer, but scored 16 goals in 42 games last term.

The veteran striker played with Partick manager Gary Caldwell at Celtic.

He joins a Thistle side who sit bottom of the Championship, having been relegated from the top flight last May.