Jess Clarke: Liverpool forward extends contract with Women's Super League club

Jess Clarke has made 44 appearances for Liverpool, scoring eight goals

Liverpool forward Jess Clarke has signed a contract extension to keep her with the Women's Super League club.

Clarke, 29, joined Liverpool from Notts County in April 2017 and has made more than 100 WSL appearances in total.

"I'm over the moon to be signing an extended deal. It's a fantastic club and we're going in a great direction," Clarke said.

Meanwhile, defender Satara Murray is to leave to return to the United States after four years at the club.

The Brooklyn-born 25-year-old joined in January 2015 and has made 68 appearances, scoring two goals.

Her final game for the Reds will be in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Millwall Lionesses on Sunday.

"These four years have been a joy, this club is one of a kind and it will always have a special place in my heart," Murray told the club's website.