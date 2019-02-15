Rangers facing striker shortage against St Johnstone, says Gerrard

Jermain Defoe and Kyle Lafferty could miss out for Rangers against St Johnstone

Rangers may be without all three of their first-team strikers against St Johnstone on Saturday, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Top scorer Alfredo Morelos is suspended and Jermain Defoe and Kyle Lafferty are major injury doubts.

Gerrard has recalled 17-year-old Dapo Mebude from Scotland Under-19s duty as cover and says he may make "a cameo" against the Perth side at Ibrox.

"We may have to find a different way or a different plan," said Gerrard.

"We'll see how the next few hours go and hopefully Defoe and Lafferty pull through. It's a concern but I'll give them both every chance of being available and we'll go from there.

"He's [Mebude] got a huge future and huge potential. He's probably not ready to be thrown into the deep end just yet. There is no doubt about it, he will play for Rangers at some point."

Gerrard also confirmed Wes Foderingham will start in goal for the Ibrox side with Allan McGregor suspended.

'We need to think about player safety'

On Thursday, players' union PFA Scotland said that a survey of their members in the Scottish Premiership showed they wanted artificial pitches banned in the top flight.

That stance echoes Gerrard's call earlier this season for artificial surfaces not to be allowed in elite football.

The Rangers manager was initially critical of the pitches when winger Jamie Murphy suffered a serious knee injury while playing on Kilmarnock's pitch earlier in the season.

"We have had to adapt our player selection and recovery around them," said Gerrard.

"I didn't like playing on them and the people that won't agree to take them out of the game have to think about player safety.

"I respect the financial positions of clubs but I believe that the people that run this league should do more to make sure the games are played on grass.

"I agree in terms of trying to get them out of the game at elite levels. Every other elite league plays on grass so why shouldn't Scotland?"