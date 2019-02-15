Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde signs one-year contract extension

Ernesto Valverde replaced Luis Enrique as manager in May 2017

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 55-year-old Spaniard also has the option of a further year, which would see him remain in charge until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The former Barcelona forward replaced Luis Enrique in May 2017 and won La Liga and the Copa del Rey in his first season in charge.

Barca are currently top of the league on 51 points, six points clear of rivals Real Madrid.

Valverde, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, has led the side to 65 wins in his 96 matches in charge, drawing 22 and losing just nine.