Cardiff City v Watford

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff are hoping midfielder Victor Camarasa will be fit to start against Watford following a calf injury.

Camarasa, who came off the bench against Southampton, could be joined in the squad by Sean Morrison, five weeks after he had an appendix operation.

Watford trio Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success and Sebastian Prodl are available after injuries.

Kiko Femenia, who has a hamstring problem, is the only player unavailable to head coach Javi Gracia.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: That Neil Warnock has been in Argentina attending the funeral of Emiliano Sala puts into genuine perspective how trivial attempting to stave off relegation seems in comparison.

In his own words: "Things like this don't happen in football. I have been a manager nearly 40 years and I've never known anything like this."

This terrible tragedy has brought the entire club together and, as their recent performances prove, the players have been playing with an honesty and a commitment which demonstrates their unity. In truth, unlike others in the relegation scrap, they are simply numb to the pressure.

Secure in mid-table, Watford are also playing with freedom and this could turn out to be a truly entertaining encounter.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "To get three wins on the trot in the Premier League for a club like Cardiff is nigh-on impossible.

"Watford are probably the best team in the league outside the top six. They're a strong, physical side who have got good players and, although it was 3-2 down there, they beat us well.

"But in adversity you tend to pull together and that's been the situation here. What's happened has made us play more of a tempo. We've got good players, and it's about believing in ourselves."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "Cardiff need the points and I must convince my players we need them as well. We have to show it.

"I know how difficult it will be for us to win on Friday. It will be a demanding game as they are in their best moment of the season after winning two games [in a row]. Playing there will be difficult.

"They have changed something, with some players, some players in other positions. They have another balance and now they are competing better."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have earned successive victories in this fixture and could equal their longest league winning streak against Cardiff.

However, Cardiff have lost just one of the last six league meetings in Wales (W4, D1).

Cardiff City

Cardiff are vying to win three consecutive top-flight league games for the first time since February 1961.

The Bluebirds could keep three top-flight home clean sheets in a row, a feat they last achieved in 1953.

They are one short of 100 top-flight home defeats.

Cardiff have already matched the seven Premier League wins they managed in their entire previous top-flight campaign in 2013-14.

No team has scored more 90th-minute goals in the Premier League this season than Cardiff's five.

Fifteen of their past 18 Premier League goals were scored in the second half.

Watford