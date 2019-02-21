West Ham United v Fulham

Manuel Lanzini missed the 2018 World Cup after injuring his knee in training with Argentina

TEAM NEWS

Manuel Lanzini may make his first West Ham appearance since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in June, and Samir Nasri is also back in contention.

Jack Wilshere remains sidelined but Marko Arnautovic, who came off the bench in the last game, could return to the starting line-up.

January signings Lazar Markovic and Havard Nordtveit are in contention to make their debuts for Fulham.

Both players were short of fitness when they joined the club two weeks ago.

Loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah is once again available, having missed out against parent club Manchester United, so the injured Alfie Mawson is Fulham's only expected absentee.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: The Marko Arnautovic 'China syndrome' has derailed West Ham's progress. They haven't won in their last five league and cup games. He needs to refocus and would do well to emulate Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Week in, week out he has given everything for a struggling side. If Fulham go down - which seems probable - and Newcastle don't want the Serb striker back, the Hammers should go for him. Irons fans love battlers and distrust big egos.

They'd also love to see Manuel Lanzini back in the side. It would be a major boost for their flagging campaign.

I'll be saddened if Fulham go. But with just two away points and the worst defence in all of Europe's top divisions they need a miracle.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I think Manuel Lanzini for every manager would be a player that makes a difference.

"Seeing Manuel working during the last two weeks, for me I am confident that he will return in a very good shape because he is not afraid."

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri: "We have to fight, every match is important in the fight for survival. It is difficult because they have very good players.

"They [West Ham] are safe and for us it is important to show our strength and I want to see my players make their destiny."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham won 2-0 away to Fulham in December and are hoping to complete a league double against the Cottagers for the time since the 2008-09 season.

Fulham won their first Premier League game away to West Ham in 2001 but they are winless in nine subsequent league visits (D4, L5).

West Ham United

West Ham have claimed just one victory in their last seven Premier League games (D3, L3), having won five of their previous six.

They have won nine league games already this season, one short of their final total last term.

The Hammers have kept four Premier League clean sheets this season - only Fulham, with two, have a worse record.

Felipe Anderson has failed to score in his last seven Premier League games, having netted seven times in nine appearances before that.

Michail Antonio could make his 100th Premier League appearance, while Javier Hernandez is one short of 50 goals in the division.

Fulham