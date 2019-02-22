Dundee v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Dundee are without a win in seven top-flight meetings with Hibernian (D3 L4) since a 3-1 victory in November 2012 under manager Barry Smith.
- Hibs have only lost one of their past seven Scottish Premiership visits to Dens Park (W3 D3), winning both of their last two without conceding a goal.
- Dundee, 2-1 winners at Livingston in their last league game, have not won back-to-back top-flight matches since May 2018.
- Hibs have only won one of their six away Premiership matches played on a Friday (D1 L4), beating Motherwell 4-0 in October 2012 under manager Pat Fenlon.
- Dundee boss Jim McIntyre has only won one of his five top-flight games against Hibernian as a manager (D2 L2) - his Dunfermline Athletic side winning 1-0 in Colin Calderwood's final game in charge of Hibs in November 2011.