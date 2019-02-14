Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Viktoria Plzen0Dinamo Zagreb0

Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb

Line-ups

Viktoria Plzen

  • 1Kozácik
  • 24Havel
  • 44Pernica
  • 4HubnikBooked at 9mins
  • 19Kovarik
  • 7Horava
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 90Ekpai
  • 25Cermák
  • 5Kayamba
  • 9Beauguel

Substitutes

  • 6Prochazka
  • 11Petrzela
  • 14Reznik
  • 16Hruska
  • 18Chory
  • 23Bakos
  • 35Kepl

Dinamo Zagreb

  • 40Livakovic
  • 30StojanovicBooked at 27mins
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 66Dilaver
  • 22Leovac
  • 5Ademi
  • 16Situm
  • 14Gojak
  • 7Olmo
  • 99Orsic
  • 21Petkovic

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 10Majer
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 20Atiemwen
  • 27Moro
  • 55Peric
  • 95Andric
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamViktoria PlzenAway TeamDinamo Zagreb
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-David Beauguel.

Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).

Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).

Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb).

Foul by Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen).

Mario Situm (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Arijan Ademi.

Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.

Attempt missed. Jean-David Beauguel (Viktoria Plzen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Kévin Théophile-Catherine.

Attempt blocked. Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ales Cermák.

Foul by Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen).

Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Amer Gojak.

Attempt blocked. Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Kovarik.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) because of an injury.

Delay in match Ubong Ekpai (Viktoria Plzen) because of an injury.

Foul by Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb).

Ubong Ekpai (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen).

Foul by Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb).

Ales Cermák (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Tomas Horava.

Foul by Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen).

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Jean-David Beauguel (Viktoria Plzen).

Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ubong Ekpai (Viktoria Plzen).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

