Attempt blocked. Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-David Beauguel.
Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Viktoria Plzen
- 1Kozácik
- 24Havel
- 44Pernica
- 4HubnikBooked at 9mins
- 19Kovarik
- 7Horava
- 17Hrosovsky
- 90Ekpai
- 25Cermák
- 5Kayamba
- 9Beauguel
Substitutes
- 6Prochazka
- 11Petrzela
- 14Reznik
- 16Hruska
- 18Chory
- 23Bakos
- 35Kepl
Dinamo Zagreb
- 40Livakovic
- 30StojanovicBooked at 27mins
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 66Dilaver
- 22Leovac
- 5Ademi
- 16Situm
- 14Gojak
- 7Olmo
- 99Orsic
- 21Petkovic
Substitutes
- 1Zagorac
- 10Majer
- 13Rrahmani
- 20Atiemwen
- 27Moro
- 55Peric
- 95Andric
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb).
Foul by Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen).
Mario Situm (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Arijan Ademi.
Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.
Attempt missed. Jean-David Beauguel (Viktoria Plzen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Kévin Théophile-Catherine.
Attempt blocked. Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ales Cermák.
Foul by Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen).
Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Amer Gojak.
Attempt blocked. Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Kovarik.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) because of an injury.
Delay in match Ubong Ekpai (Viktoria Plzen) because of an injury.
Foul by Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb).
Ubong Ekpai (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen).
Foul by Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb).
Ales Cermák (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Tomas Horava.
Foul by Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen).
Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jean-David Beauguel (Viktoria Plzen).
Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ubong Ekpai (Viktoria Plzen).