Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Javi Fuego.
Sporting Lisbon v Villarreal
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Sporting
- 19Salin
- 76Boialvo GasparSubstituted forRistovskiat 27'minutes
- 4Coates
- 6Almeida Pinto
- 9AcuñaBooked at 6mins
- 25Petrovic
- 90Mariz LuísBooked at 15mins
- 77Boges Cabral
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 21Dias Belloli
- 28Dost
Substitutes
- 3Ilori
- 13Ristovski
- 23Diaby
- 29Luciano Silva
- 37Valle da Silva
- 40Ribeiro
- 86Gudelj
Villarreal
- 13Fernández
- 3González
- 4Funes Mori
- 6Ruiz
- 2Gaspar
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 16Pedraza
- 30Chukwueze
- 8Fornals
- 9Bacca
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 5Cáseres
- 10Iborra
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 19Cazorla
- 22Rabaseda Antolín
- 39Quintillá
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Radosav Petrovic (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a set piece situation.
Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Stefan Ristovski replaces Bruno Gaspar.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bruno Gaspar (Sporting CP) because of an injury.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Marcos Acuña.
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bas Dost.
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Javi Fuego (Villarreal).
Foul by André Pinto (Sporting CP).
Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Miguel Luís (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miguel Luís (Sporting CP).
Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP).
Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bas Dost (Sporting CP).
Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Javi Fuego (Villarreal).
Miguel Luís (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Bacca (Villarreal).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Raphinha (Sporting CP) because of an injury.
Booking
Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting CP 0, Villarreal 1. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.