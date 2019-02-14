Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Sporting0Villarreal1

Sporting Lisbon v Villarreal

Line-ups

Sporting

  • 19Salin
  • 76Boialvo GasparSubstituted forRistovskiat 27'minutes
  • 4Coates
  • 6Almeida Pinto
  • 9AcuñaBooked at 6mins
  • 25Petrovic
  • 90Mariz LuísBooked at 15mins
  • 77Boges Cabral
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 21Dias Belloli
  • 28Dost

Substitutes

  • 3Ilori
  • 13Ristovski
  • 23Diaby
  • 29Luciano Silva
  • 37Valle da Silva
  • 40Ribeiro
  • 86Gudelj

Villarreal

  • 13Fernández
  • 3González
  • 4Funes Mori
  • 6Ruiz
  • 2Gaspar
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 18Fuego Martínez
  • 16Pedraza
  • 30Chukwueze
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Bacca

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 5Cáseres
  • 10Iborra
  • 17Toko Ekambi
  • 19Cazorla
  • 22Rabaseda Antolín
  • 39Quintillá
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Javi Fuego.

Attempt missed. Radosav Petrovic (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a set piece situation.

Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal).

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting CP. Stefan Ristovski replaces Bruno Gaspar.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bruno Gaspar (Sporting CP) because of an injury.

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Marcos Acuña.

Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bas Dost.

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Javi Fuego (Villarreal).

Foul by André Pinto (Sporting CP).

Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Miguel Luís (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Miguel Luís (Sporting CP).

Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP).

Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bas Dost (Sporting CP).

Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Javi Fuego (Villarreal).

Miguel Luís (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Bacca (Villarreal).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Raphinha (Sporting CP) because of an injury.

Booking

Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Sporting CP 0, Villarreal 1. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

