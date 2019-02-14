Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Shakhtar Donetsk1Frankfurt1

Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 2Butko
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 5Khotcholava
  • 31dos Santos
  • 6StepanenkoBooked at 11mins
  • 21Lourenco
  • 11Marlos
  • 74Kovalenko
  • 7Barcellos Freda
  • 10Ribeiro Moraes Junior

Substitutes

  • 8Kayode
  • 17Malyshev
  • 19Solomon
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 50Bolbat
  • 68Trubin

Frankfurt

  • 31Trapp
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 20Hasebe
  • 2Ndicka
  • 24da Costa
  • 5FernandesBooked at 19mins
  • 17Rode
  • 10Kostic
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 8Jovic
  • 4Rebic

Substitutes

  • 1Rönnow
  • 3Falette
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 9Haller
  • 15Willems
  • 23Russ
  • 39Mendes Paciência
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Bogdan Butko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Jovic.

Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic following a fast break.

Booking

Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) for a bad foul.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Shakhtar Donetsk. Moraes draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Moraes.

Goal!

Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Rode with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you