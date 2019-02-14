Foul by Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt
Line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 2Butko
- 4Krivtsov
- 5Khotcholava
- 31dos Santos
- 6StepanenkoBooked at 11mins
- 21Lourenco
- 11Marlos
- 74Kovalenko
- 7Barcellos Freda
- 10Ribeiro Moraes Junior
Substitutes
- 8Kayode
- 17Malyshev
- 19Solomon
- 22Matvyenko
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 50Bolbat
- 68Trubin
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 13Hinteregger
- 20Hasebe
- 2Ndicka
- 24da Costa
- 5FernandesBooked at 19mins
- 17Rode
- 10Kostic
- 11Gacinovic
- 8Jovic
- 4Rebic
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 3Falette
- 6de Guzmán
- 9Haller
- 15Willems
- 23Russ
- 39Mendes Paciência
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Bogdan Butko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Jovic.
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic following a fast break.
Booking
Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) for a bad foul.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Shakhtar Donetsk. Moraes draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Moraes.
Goal!
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Rode with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.