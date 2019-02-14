Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Club Brugge0RB Salzburg1

Club Brugge v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Line-ups

Club Brugge

  • 22Horvath
  • 6S Amrabat
  • 44Mechele
  • 24Denswil
  • 21Cools
  • 25Vormer
  • 26Rits
  • 20Vanaken
  • 42Dennis
  • 7Wesley
  • 16Schrijvers

Substitutes

  • 1Letica
  • 5Poulain
  • 10Rezaei
  • 11Diatta
  • 18Nakamba
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 80Openda

RB Salzburg

  • 33Walke
  • 22Lainer
  • 15Ramalho
  • 34Pongracic
  • 17Ulmer
  • 42Schlager
  • 8Samassekou
  • 13Wolf
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 21Gulbrandsen
  • 9Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 1Stankovic
  • 6Onguéné
  • 11Prevljak
  • 14Szoboszlai
  • 18Minamino
  • 20Daka
  • 45Mwepu
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BruggeAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Attempt missed. Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Ramalho following a corner.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sofyan Amrabat.

Foul by Mats Rits (Club Brugge).

Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

Attempt blocked. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wesley.

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Marin Pongracic tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by André Ramalho.

Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Alexander Walke tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.

Foul by Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge).

Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dion Cools (Club Brugge).

Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marin Pongracic (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Goal!

Goal! Club Brugge 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1. Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Stefano Denswil.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wesley.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

