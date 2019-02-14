Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Club Brugge v FC Red Bull Salzburg
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Club Brugge
- 22Horvath
- 6S Amrabat
- 44Mechele
- 24Denswil
- 21Cools
- 25Vormer
- 26Rits
- 20Vanaken
- 42Dennis
- 7Wesley
- 16Schrijvers
Substitutes
- 1Letica
- 5Poulain
- 10Rezaei
- 11Diatta
- 18Nakamba
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 80Openda
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 22Lainer
- 15Ramalho
- 34Pongracic
- 17Ulmer
- 42Schlager
- 8Samassekou
- 13Wolf
- 16Junuzovic
- 21Gulbrandsen
- 9Dabbur
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 6Onguéné
- 11Prevljak
- 14Szoboszlai
- 18Minamino
- 20Daka
- 45Mwepu
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Attempt missed. Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Ramalho following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sofyan Amrabat.
Foul by Mats Rits (Club Brugge).
Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.
Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Attempt blocked. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wesley.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Marin Pongracic tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by André Ramalho.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Alexander Walke tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.
Foul by Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge).
Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dion Cools (Club Brugge).
Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marin Pongracic (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Goal!
Goal! Club Brugge 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1. Zlatko Junuzovic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Stefano Denswil.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.
Attempt missed. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wesley.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.