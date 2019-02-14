FA Cup: Lewes working group to propose 'radical increase' in women's prize money

Lewes' men's and women's teams share a stadium

Lewes Football Club are forming a "small working group" to draft a proposal calling for a "radical increase" in Women's FA Cup prize money.

It comes less than two weeks after the club asked the Football Association to address the "vast differences" in FA Cup prize funds for men and women.

Lewes are the only football club to pay their men's and women's teams equally.

The working group will be made up of people from within the women's game.

"We do want the aim to be equalisation, but that's not our starting point," the club said.

"The working group will come up with a framework for not just how much more money should be injected from next season, but also how it should be done.

"This is to make sure that the benefit of greater prize money can have an effect throughout the women's game."

In an open letter earlier in February, Lewes' directors point out the winners of the women's FA Cup collect £25,000, compared to the £3.6m given to the men's holders.

In addition, the total FA Cup prize fund for women's teams is £250,000 - less than 1% of the men's £30.25m.

Prize money in the women's competition has tripled since 2015-16, yet the sum awarded to the winners of the men's FA Cup has doubled since the 2017 BBC Sport study into prize money in sport.