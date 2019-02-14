Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Slavia Prague0KRC Genk0

Slavia Prague v KRC Genk

Line-ups

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5Coufal
  • 15KudelaBooked at 48mins
  • 13Ngadeu-NgadjuiBooked at 41mins
  • 18Boril
  • 22Soucek
  • 17Stoch
  • 23Sevcik
  • 10Husbauer
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 21Skoda

Substitutes

  • 9Olayinka
  • 14Van Buren
  • 19Deli
  • 25Frydrych
  • 28Masopust
  • 31Kovar
  • 33Kral

KRC Genk

  • 1Vukovic
  • 31Maehle
  • 45Aidoo
  • 6Dewaest
  • 2de Norre
  • 28HeynenBooked at 26mins
  • 18MalinovskiyBooked at 44mins
  • 20Fiolic
  • 77Ndongala
  • 10Samatta
  • 14Trossard

Substitutes

  • 5dos Santos Neto
  • 9Ingvartsen
  • 11Paintsil
  • 19Piotrowski
  • 23Seigers
  • 24Pozuelo
  • 30Jackers
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamSlavia PragueAway TeamKRC Genk
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Offside, Slavia Prague. Miroslav Stoch tries a through ball, but Vladimir Coufal is caught offside.

Second Half

Second Half begins Slavia Prague 0, KRC Genk 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Slavia Prague 0, KRC Genk 0.

Booking

Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk).

Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague).

Booking

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague).

Foul by Dieumerci Ndongala (KRC Genk).

Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Casper de Norre (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague).

Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague).

Hand ball by Vladimir Coufal (Slavia Prague).

Attempt missed. Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Casper de Norre.

Attempt missed. Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Soucek with a headed pass.

Foul by Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk).

Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josef Husbauer.

Booking

Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk).

Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dieumerci Ndongala (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague).

Offside, Slavia Prague. Milan Skoda tries a through ball, but Josef Husbauer is caught offside.

Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Josef Husbauer.

Attempt missed. Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk).

Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Casper de Norre.

Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.

Attempt missed. Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal.

Foul by Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk).

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

