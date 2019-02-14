Offside, Slavia Prague. Miroslav Stoch tries a through ball, but Vladimir Coufal is caught offside.
Slavia Prague v KRC Genk
Line-ups
Slavia Prague
- 1Kolar
- 5Coufal
- 15KudelaBooked at 48mins
- 13Ngadeu-NgadjuiBooked at 41mins
- 18Boril
- 22Soucek
- 17Stoch
- 23Sevcik
- 10Husbauer
- 8Zmrhal
- 21Skoda
Substitutes
- 9Olayinka
- 14Van Buren
- 19Deli
- 25Frydrych
- 28Masopust
- 31Kovar
- 33Kral
KRC Genk
- 1Vukovic
- 31Maehle
- 45Aidoo
- 6Dewaest
- 2de Norre
- 28HeynenBooked at 26mins
- 18MalinovskiyBooked at 44mins
- 20Fiolic
- 77Ndongala
- 10Samatta
- 14Trossard
Substitutes
- 5dos Santos Neto
- 9Ingvartsen
- 11Paintsil
- 19Piotrowski
- 23Seigers
- 24Pozuelo
- 30Jackers
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Slavia Prague 0, KRC Genk 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Slavia Prague 0, KRC Genk 0.
Booking
Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk).
Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague).
Booking
Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague).
Foul by Dieumerci Ndongala (KRC Genk).
Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Casper de Norre (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague).
Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague).
Hand ball by Vladimir Coufal (Slavia Prague).
Attempt missed. Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Casper de Norre.
Attempt missed. Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Soucek with a headed pass.
Foul by Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk).
Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josef Husbauer.
Booking
Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk).
Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dieumerci Ndongala (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague).
Offside, Slavia Prague. Milan Skoda tries a through ball, but Josef Husbauer is caught offside.
Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Josef Husbauer.
Attempt missed. Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk).
Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Casper de Norre.
Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
Attempt missed. Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal.
Foul by Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk).
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.