First Half ends, SK Rapid Wien 0, Inter Milan 1.
Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan
Line-ups
Rapid Vienna
- 1Strebinger
- 19Potzmann
- 6SonnleitnerBooked at 14mins
- 20Hofmann
- 5Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 23Thurnwald
- 14Grahovac
- 39Ljubicic
- 97Ivan
- 8Schwab
- 9Berisha
Substitutes
- 3Müldür
- 7Schobesberger
- 10Murg
- 15Martic
- 21Knoflach
- 24Auer
- 28Knasmüllner
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 21Cédric Soares
- 6de Vrij
- 23Miranda
- 18Asamoah
- 8Vecino
- 20Valero
- 16Politano
- 14Nainggolan
- 44Perisic
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 13Ranocchia
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 60Schirò
- 64Nolan
- 65Roric
- 87Candreva
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, SK Rapid Wien. Dejan Ljubicic tries a through ball, but Veton Berisha is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Dejan Ljubicic (SK Rapid Wien) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Maximilian Hofmann.
Foul by Cédric Soares (Inter Milan).
Andrei Ivan (SK Rapid Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, SK Rapid Wien. Andrei Ivan tries a through ball, but Veton Berisha is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! SK Rapid Wien 0, Inter Milan 1. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Manuel Thurnwald (SK Rapid Wien) after a foul in the penalty area.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Sonnleitner (SK Rapid Wien) because of an injury.
Corner, SK Rapid Wien. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Corner, SK Rapid Wien. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).
Stefan Schwab (SK Rapid Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dangerous play by Stefan Schwab (SK Rapid Wien).
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Attempt blocked. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Maximilian Hofmann.
Cédric Soares (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrei Ivan (SK Rapid Wien).
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mario Sonnleitner (SK Rapid Wien) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Sonnleitner (SK Rapid Wien).
Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Schwab (SK Rapid Wien).
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.