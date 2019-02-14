First Half ends, Rennes 3, Real Betis 1.
Rennes v Real Betis
Line-ups
Rennes
- 40Koubek
- 27Traoré
- 3Da SilvaBooked at 32mins
- 4Sitoe
- 2Zeffane
- 7Sarr
- 21AndréBooked at 31mins
- 8Grenier
- 11Niang
- 23Hunou
- 18Ben Arfa
Substitutes
- 1Badiashile
- 14Bourigeaud
- 15Bensebaini
- 19Lauriente
- 20Nyamsi
- 22Del Castillo
- 26Gelin
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 23Mandi
- 3García Fernández
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 14William Carvalho
- 18Guardado
- 20FirpoBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLainezat 27'minutes
- 6Canales
- 21Lo Celso
- 16Morón
Substitutes
- 4Feddal
- 7León
- 10Rodríguez Ruiz
- 13López
- 19Barragán
- 22Lainez
- 37Garijo
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Adrien Hunou (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Rennes 3, Real Betis 1. Hatem Ben Arfa (Rennes) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) because of an injury.
Penalty conceded by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Rennes. Ismaila Sarr draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by M'Baye Niang (Rennes).
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Tomas Koubek.
Attempt saved. Loren Morón (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Carvalho with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross.
Attempt saved. Diego Lainez (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Booking
Damien Da Silva (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Rennes 2, Real Betis 1. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Loren Morón.
Attempt saved. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Booking
Benjamin André (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Benjamin André (Rennes).
Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin André (Rennes).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Diego Lainez replaces Júnior Firpo because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) because of an injury.
Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Clément Grenier (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Júnior Firpo (Real Betis).
Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Javi García (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mexer (Rennes).
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Joaquín.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Clément Grenier.
Goal!
Own Goal by Javi García, Real Betis. Rennes 2, Real Betis 0.
Attempt saved. Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.