Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Rennes3Real Betis1

Rennes v Real Betis

Line-ups

Rennes

  • 40Koubek
  • 27Traoré
  • 3Da SilvaBooked at 32mins
  • 4Sitoe
  • 2Zeffane
  • 7Sarr
  • 21AndréBooked at 31mins
  • 8Grenier
  • 11Niang
  • 23Hunou
  • 18Ben Arfa

Substitutes

  • 1Badiashile
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 15Bensebaini
  • 19Lauriente
  • 20Nyamsi
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 26Gelin

Real Betis

  • 1Robles
  • 23Mandi
  • 3García Fernández
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 18Guardado
  • 20FirpoBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLainezat 27'minutes
  • 6Canales
  • 21Lo Celso
  • 16Morón

Substitutes

  • 4Feddal
  • 7León
  • 10Rodríguez Ruiz
  • 13López
  • 19Barragán
  • 22Lainez
  • 37Garijo
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Rennes 3, Real Betis 1.

Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).

Adrien Hunou (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Rennes 3, Real Betis 1. Hatem Ben Arfa (Rennes) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) because of an injury.

Penalty conceded by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Rennes. Ismaila Sarr draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by M'Baye Niang (Rennes).

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Tomas Koubek.

Attempt saved. Loren Morón (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Carvalho with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross.

Attempt saved. Diego Lainez (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

Attempt missed. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

Booking

Damien Da Silva (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Rennes 2, Real Betis 1. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Loren Morón.

Attempt saved. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

Booking

Benjamin André (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Benjamin André (Rennes).

Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Benjamin André (Rennes).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Diego Lainez replaces Júnior Firpo because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) because of an injury.

Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).

M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).

Clément Grenier (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Júnior Firpo (Real Betis).

Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Javi García (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mexer (Rennes).

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Joaquín.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Clément Grenier.

Goal!

Own Goal by Javi García, Real Betis. Rennes 2, Real Betis 0.

Attempt saved. Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you