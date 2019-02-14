Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Olympiakos2Dynamo Kiev1

Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev

Line-ups

Olympiakos

  • 93Malheiro de Sá
  • 20Meriah
  • 66Cissé
  • 26Vukovic
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 12dos Santos Torres
  • 4CamaraBooked at 32mins
  • 31Bastião Dias
  • 7Fortounis
  • 56Castelo Podence
  • 18Hassan Mahgoub

Substitutes

  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 6Natcho
  • 9Guerrero
  • 11Christodoulopoulos
  • 16Masouras
  • 32Lodygin
  • 35Torosidis

Dynamo Kiev

  • 71Boyko
  • 94Kedziora
  • 26Burda
  • 30Shabanov
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 8Shepelev
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 7Verbic
  • 9Sol

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 6das Neves Pinheiro
  • 17Ferreira Pereira
  • 19Harmash
  • 43Rusyn
  • 45Smyrnyi
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamOlympiakosAway TeamDynamo Kiev
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Olympiakos 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Olympiakos 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1.

Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Fran Sol is caught offside.

Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Podence (Olympiakos).

Goal!

Goal! Olympiakos 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1. Gil Dias (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).

Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).

Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos).

Goal!

Goal! Olympiakos 1, Dynamo Kyiv 1. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.

Attempt blocked. Gil Dias (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Camara.

Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kyiv).

Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).

Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Gil Dias (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guilherme.

Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).

Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).

Guilherme (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Podence (Olympiakos).

Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Guilherme (Olympiakos).

Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).

Goal!

Goal! Olympiakos 1, Dynamo Kyiv 0. Ahmed Hassan (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Fortounis.

Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).

Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).

Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

