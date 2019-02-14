Second Half begins Olympiakos 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1.
Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev
Line-ups
Olympiakos
- 93Malheiro de Sá
- 20Meriah
- 66Cissé
- 26Vukovic
- 21Tsimikas
- 12dos Santos Torres
- 4CamaraBooked at 32mins
- 31Bastião Dias
- 7Fortounis
- 56Castelo Podence
- 18Hassan Mahgoub
Substitutes
- 5Bouchalakis
- 6Natcho
- 9Guerrero
- 11Christodoulopoulos
- 16Masouras
- 32Lodygin
- 35Torosidis
Dynamo Kiev
- 71Boyko
- 94Kedziora
- 26Burda
- 30Shabanov
- 16Mykolenko
- 8Shepelev
- 29Buyalskiy
- 15Tsygankov
- 10Shaparenko
- 7Verbic
- 9Sol
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 5Sydorchuk
- 6das Neves Pinheiro
- 17Ferreira Pereira
- 19Harmash
- 43Rusyn
- 45Smyrnyi
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Olympiakos 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1.
Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Fran Sol is caught offside.
Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Podence (Olympiakos).
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 2, Dynamo Kyiv 1. Gil Dias (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).
Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).
Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos).
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 1, Dynamo Kyiv 1. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.
Attempt blocked. Gil Dias (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Camara.
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kyiv).
Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).
Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Gil Dias (Olympiakos) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guilherme.
Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).
Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).
Guilherme (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Podence (Olympiakos).
Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Guilherme (Olympiakos).
Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 1, Dynamo Kyiv 0. Ahmed Hassan (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Fortounis.
Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).
Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).
Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.