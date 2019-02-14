Second Half begins Lazio 0, Sevilla 1.
Lazio v Sevilla
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 33Acerbi
- 26RaduBooked at 31mins
- 77Marusic
- 16ParoloSubstituted forCataldiat 45'minutes
- 6Leiva
- 19Lulic
- 11Correa
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forDurmisiat 44'minutes
- 20Caicedo
Substitutes
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 14Durmisi
- 24Proto
- 25Badelj
- 27Orestes Caldeira
- 32Cataldi
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 25Mercado
- 4Kjaer
- 3Gómez
- 16Navas
- 10BanegaBooked at 44mins
- 22Vázquez
- 18Escudero
- 17Sarabia
- 12André Silva
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 5Amadou
- 7Mesa
- 13Soriano
- 19El Haddadi
- 20Rog
- 21Promes
- 43Gil
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Marco Parolo.
Half Time
First Half ends, Lazio 0, Sevilla 1.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Riza Durmisi replaces Luis Alberto because of an injury.
Booking
Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Senad Lulic.
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Lazio. Joaquín Correa tries a through ball, but Senad Lulic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Offside, Sevilla. Sergio Escudero tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Booking
Stefan Radu (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Attempt blocked. Adam Marusic (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Parolo.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Marusic (Lazio).
Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Parolo.
Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).
Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 0, Sevilla 1. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia following a fast break.
Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).
Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
André Silva (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).