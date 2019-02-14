Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Lazio0Sevilla1

Lazio v Sevilla

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 33Acerbi
  • 26RaduBooked at 31mins
  • 77Marusic
  • 16ParoloSubstituted forCataldiat 45'minutes
  • 6Leiva
  • 19Lulic
  • 11Correa
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forDurmisiat 44'minutes
  • 20Caicedo

Substitutes

  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 14Durmisi
  • 24Proto
  • 25Badelj
  • 27Orestes Caldeira
  • 32Cataldi

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 25Mercado
  • 4Kjaer
  • 3Gómez
  • 16Navas
  • 10BanegaBooked at 44mins
  • 22Vázquez
  • 18Escudero
  • 17Sarabia
  • 12André Silva
  • 9Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 5Amadou
  • 7Mesa
  • 13Soriano
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 20Rog
  • 21Promes
  • 43Gil
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Lazio 0, Sevilla 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Marco Parolo.

Half Time

First Half ends, Lazio 0, Sevilla 1.

Attempt missed. André Silva (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Riza Durmisi replaces Luis Alberto because of an injury.

Booking

Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).

Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Senad Lulic.

Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).

Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).

Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Lazio. Joaquín Correa tries a through ball, but Senad Lulic is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

Offside, Sevilla. Sergio Escudero tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).

Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éver Banega.

Booking

Stefan Radu (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

Attempt blocked. Adam Marusic (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Parolo.

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Marusic (Lazio).

Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Parolo.

Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).

Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 0, Sevilla 1. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia following a fast break.

Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).

Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

André Silva (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

