Second Half begins Galatasaray 0, Benfica 1.
Galatasaray v Benfica
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 14Linnes
- 27Luyindama
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 55Nagatomo
- 10Belhanda
- 25RegesBooked at 40mins
- 17B Ndiaye
- 89Feghouli
- 91Diagne
- 21Onyekuru
Substitutes
- 2Ferreira Filho
- 5Calik
- 8Inan
- 11Gümüs
- 13Cipe
- 15Donk
- 35Akgun
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 7Corchia
- 6Rúben Dias
- 97Reis Ferreira
- 15Oliveira Ribeiro
- 18Salvio
- 83Carvalho FernandesBooked at 41mins
- 61Morris Luís
- 11Cervi
- 79Sequeira
- 14Seferovic
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 8Appelt Pires
- 17Zivkovic
- 20Krovinovic
- 22Samaris
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 73Neves Filipe
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Galatasaray 0, Benfica 1.
Attempt missed. Florentino Luís (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Martin Linnes.
Foul by Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Florentino Luís.
Attempt missed. Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Younès Belhanda following a set piece situation.
Booking
Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).
Booking
Fernando (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).
Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Benfica. Odisseas Vlachodimos tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Badou Ndiaye.
Attempt saved. Fernando (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.
Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Salvio.
Goal!
Goal! Galatasaray 0, Benfica 1. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Marcão (Galatasaray) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Foul by Marcão (Galatasaray).
Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Florentino Luís.
Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).
Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Sébastien Corchia.
Attempt blocked. Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ferro (Benfica).
Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florentino Luís (Benfica).
Attempt missed. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Félix.
Attempt saved. João Félix (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franco Cervi.