Second Half begins FK Krasnodar 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
FK Krasnodar v Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
FK Krasnodar
- 1Kritsyuk
- 98Petrov
- 4Martynovich
- 5Spajic
- 89Stotskiy
- 14Olsson
- 77Kaboré
- 33Pereyra
- 7Maciel Sousa Campos
- 85Ignatyev
- 16Claesson
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 15Markov
- 47Utkin
- 50Golubev
- 53Chernikov
- 88Sinitsyn
- 93Suleymanov
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 23Weiser
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 18Wendell
- 29Havertz
- 20Aránguiz
- 10Brandt
- 38Bellarabi
- 31Volland
- 9Bailey
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 13Alario
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 16Jedvaj
- 21Kohr
- 28Özcan
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, FK Krasnodar 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Foul by Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Dmitriy Stotskiy.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) because of an injury.
Foul by Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wanderson.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Wanderson.
Attempt missed. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kai Havertz tries a through ball, but Charles Aránguiz is caught offside.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Kristoffer Olsson tries a through ball, but Wanderson is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Mitchell Weiser.
Attempt saved. Ivan Ignatyev (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Hand ball by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt saved. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.
Attempt saved. Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauricio Pereyra with a cross.
Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Sergey Petrov.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Stanislav Kritsyuk tries a through ball, but Wanderson is caught offside.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar).
Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross.
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar).
Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.