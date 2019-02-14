Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
FK Krasnodar0B Leverkusen0

FK Krasnodar v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Line-ups

FK Krasnodar

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 98Petrov
  • 4Martynovich
  • 5Spajic
  • 89Stotskiy
  • 14Olsson
  • 77Kaboré
  • 33Pereyra
  • 7Maciel Sousa Campos
  • 85Ignatyev
  • 16Claesson

Substitutes

  • 3Fjóluson
  • 15Markov
  • 47Utkin
  • 50Golubev
  • 53Chernikov
  • 88Sinitsyn
  • 93Suleymanov

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 23Weiser
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bender
  • 18Wendell
  • 29Havertz
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 10Brandt
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 31Volland
  • 9Bailey

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 13Alario
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 21Kohr
  • 28Özcan
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamFK KrasnodarAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins FK Krasnodar 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, FK Krasnodar 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.

Foul by Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Dmitriy Stotskiy.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) because of an injury.

Foul by Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.

Attempt missed. Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wanderson.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.

Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Wanderson.

Attempt missed. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kai Havertz tries a through ball, but Charles Aránguiz is caught offside.

Offside, FK Krasnodar. Kristoffer Olsson tries a through ball, but Wanderson is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Mitchell Weiser.

Attempt saved. Ivan Ignatyev (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Hand ball by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Attempt saved. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.

Attempt saved. Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauricio Pereyra with a cross.

Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Sergey Petrov.

Offside, FK Krasnodar. Stanislav Kritsyuk tries a through ball, but Wanderson is caught offside.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar).

Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar).

Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

