Dwight Gayle: West Brom striker banned for 'diving'

West Bromwich Albion striker Dwight Gayle has been banned for two matches after accepting a charge of "successful deception of a match official".

The charge related to Tuesday's draw with Nottingham Forest, when Gayle won an 89th-minute penalty which was converted by Jay Rodriguez.

Gayle, 28, is on a season-long loan from Newcastle United and has scored 16 goals in 27 outings for the Baggies.

He will miss Championship games against Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

Gayle will be available to return from his suspension against Sheffield United on Saturday, 23 February.

Laws introducing the power to retrospectively punish "clear acts of simulation" were introduced in May 2017.

A three-person Football Association review panel has to make a unanimous decision before any charge is made against a player.

The first suspension for deception imposed by the Football Association was in October 2017, when Carlisle forward Shaun Miller received a two-match ban.

Everton's Oumar Niasse became the first Premier League player to be similarly punished the following month.