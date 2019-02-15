Charlton's The Valley re-listed as Asset of Community Value

Charlton Athletic first played at The Valley in 1919

Charlton Athletic fans have had The Valley re-listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

The south-east London stadium was originally recognised as an ACV in November 2013, but the status only lasts for five years.

The successful re-application by the Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust (CAST) means the group must be notified if the ground is put up for sale.

Should that happen, CAST would have the right to make their own bid.

Charlton first played at The Valley in 1919 and it was their home until 1985 when, following financial struggles, the ground was closed that September.

The Addicks were forced to groundshare at Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace, and then at Upton Park with West Ham, but eventually returned to The Valley in December 1992.

The ability to list buildings or land as an Asset of Community Value was enabled by the Localism Act in 2011, and CAST chair Richard Wiseman said achieving ACV status was "very important".

"It recognises the role of our historic ground and club in the community and offers some limited protection against worst-case scenarios of asset stripping," he added.

"There is scope for strengthening the legislation to offer even more protection for historic football grounds, and we will continue to argue for this."

What is an Asset of Community Value (ACV) and how does a listing work?