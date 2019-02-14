Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid manager signs contract extension until 2022

Atletico Madrid have won seven trophies under Diego Simeone since his appointment as manager in 2011

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2022.

The former Argentina international is the longest-serving current La Liga manager, having been appointed in 2011.

Also a former Atletico player, 48-year-old Simeone led them to the La Liga title in 2014 and has twice won the Europa League with the club.

Atletico are currently third in the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona and one behind Real Madrid.

They have twice finished as Champions League runners-up under Simeone, losing to city rivals Real Madrid on both occasions in 2014 and 2016, as well as winning one Copa del Rey title in 2013.

He has been named La Liga's coach of the year three times.