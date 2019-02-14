Atletico Madrid investigate former coach Manuel Brinas after he admitted sexual assault

Manuel Brinas pictured with Fernando Torres in 2016 after the Spanish striker scored his 100th goal for the club

Atletico Madrid have severed ties with former youth coach Manuel Brinas, credited with discovering players including Fernando Torres, after he admitted an historical sexual assault.

El Pais reported that Brinas, 88, told them he sexually assaulted a boy in the 1970s at a school where he worked.

Spanish club Atletico have launched an investigation "to rule out the existence of any such event during the years that he was linked to our club".

Brinas founded Atletico's academy.

Speaking to El Pais, a Spanish newspaper, Brinas said: "There were things that happened at the time that were a little bit strange. It was an accident. It was only once or twice."

Striker Torres, who played for Atletico from 2001 to 2007 and 2015 to 2018, said Brinas was "responsible for me being here" when he scored his 100th goal for the club in 2016.

Brinas was part of the presentation when the club signed striker Alvaro Morata on loan from Chelsea in January.

Atletico said in a statement on Thursday: "We strongly condemn this type of behaviour.

"We are dismayed because during the years that Manuel Brinas has been linked to our academy there has never been the slightest suspicion about this figure.

"Atletico Madrid began an internal investigation yesterday through its compliance department to rule out the existence of any such event during the years that he was linked to our club.

"Although none of the reported facts are related to our club, today, and with the collaboration of our strategic partner Save The Children, we have begun a review of existing protocols in the operation of our lower categories in order to perfect them even more to prevent any risk."