FA Cup: Man City tie not giving Newport's Joe Day sleepless nights... his twins are

Can the Day twins be Newport's lucky charm against Manchester City?

They have Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne, not to mention Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City's list of attacking options is enough to give any opposition goalkeeper sleepless nights.

Yet Newport County number one Joe Day has three other reasons to keep him awake ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round tie with the Premier League champions.

They are twins Sophia Grace and Emelia Lillie Day, both ten days old, plus their 20-month-old brother Harrison.

"I am getting just about enough sleep," Day says.

The Newport keeper became something of a social media star last week thanks to the new arrivals in the family.

Having kept a clean sheet to help County to a 2-0 replay win over Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the cup, Day was filmed sprinting off the pitch to get to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

The 28-year-old had missed the original tie, at the Riverside Stadium 10 days earlier, because of the possibility of wife Lizzie going into labour.

Joe Day was playing against Middlesbrough while his wife was giving birth to their twin girls.

With no sign of the twins arriving, Day opted to play in the second Boro game and turned his phone off in order to focus on the football.

By the time he made it to the maternity ward, he was a father of three.

"It's been a very surreal week for us with the twins being born on the same day as the game," Day adds.

"We got to take them home on the Thursday and everyone has been home and well since then. It's been nice just to settle in as a family and get into the swing of things.

"It's been about getting my little boy, Harrison, used to the girls as much as anything.

"My wife Lizzie is amazing with them all. We have been lucky enough to have her mum Sue down helping us as well - she has been an extra pair of hands just when we needed them."

All being well, the whole family will be at Rodney Parade on Saturday evening.

"Harrison will be mascot with me and then Lizzie will get the chance to walk out holding the girls," Day explains.

"I think the whole story is going to be one to tell them when they're older. There are definitely going to be lots of memories to go in the memory book.

"Hopefully Saturday can be another one."

Sophia Grace and Emelia Lillie were born while their father was playing football

Newport have been serial cup giant killers in recent times.

Leeds United were beaten at Rodney Parade last season, while Tottenham Hotspur could only draw there before overcoming County in a replay at Wembley.

This year's cup run saw Michael Flynn's team topple Leicester City before the replay success against Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough.

A victory this weekend, however, would be more remarkable than anything Newport have achieved before.

Indeed, Flynn has suggested that a triumph against Pep Guardiola's team would be the grandest FA Cup shock of all.

"It does feel a bit strange saying it out loud - that Manchester City are coming here," Day admits.

"You dream of these days as a kid playing in the park.

"It's a great opportunity as League Two footballers to play against arguably the best side in Europe.

Joe Day sprints from the field as soon as the final whistle is blown in Newport's replay victory over Middlesbrough

"That's something that doesn't come along very often for clubs like Newport County. It's going to be a fantastic occasion and one that's going to be remembered for sure."

Newport, who are 15th in League Two, warmed up for the big game by losing 1-0 at home to MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Manchester City, by contrast, will arrive in Wales having won 11 of their last 12 games. Their most recent outing was last Sunday's 6-0 demolition of Chelsea.

Newport are as long as 33-1 with some bookmakers to win this two-horse race, yet Day says they will go into the contest with "a little bit of confidence" as a result of their previous exploits in the cup.

"We know the fans, the atmosphere and the pitch are all going to be on our side at Rodney Parade," he adds.

"We will give it everything we've got."

If Newport are to achieve the unthinkable and make it to the quarter-finals, Day acknowledges that he will need to have a big game.

"It would be a good time to hit a purple patch, that's for sure," he says through a smile.

And with Aguero and company in town, Day is likely to have his hands full come 5.30pm on Saturday.

It is a feeling he has become familiar with since the twins were born.