Luke Summerfield and Kevin Roberts will have fitness tests ahead of Wrexham's trip to Boreham Wood in the National League.

Forward Stuart Beavon and midfielder Bobby Grant are set to return after missing the win at Havant & Waterlooville due to illness.

Wrexham, who have won their last three games, will go top of the table if they win at Meadow Park.

Boreham Wood have yet to register a win this year and are 15th in the table.