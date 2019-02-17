Women's FA Cup: Durham stun Bristol City to provide shock of fifth round

Lisa Robertson celebrates her spectacular second goal in the 2-0 Women's FA Cup win at Bristol City with Durham teammate Ellie Christon

Lisa Robertson scored from the halfway line as Championship side Durham produced the shock of the Women's FA Cup fifth round at Bristol City.

Robertson netted both goals as Durham, fourth in the second tier, won 2-0 at City, fifth in the Women's Super League, to reach the quarter-finals.

Third-tier Huddersfield, the lowest-ranked side left in the last 16, were thrashed 8-1 at WSL outfit West Ham.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Reading also won.

The winners of Sunday's ties have reached the last eight, with the draw live on Monday from 18:45 on the BBC News Channel, the BBC Sport website and Connected TV.

Chelsea beat London rivals Arsenal 3-0 in a repeat of the 2018 final as Bethany England scored twice and Jonna Andersson also netted.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win at Championship table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur thanks to goals from Steph Houghton, Lauren Hemp and Gemma Bonner.

Reading beat fellow top-flight side Birmingham City 2-1 with Rakel Honnudottir's late winner while Leanne Kiernan netted a hat-trick as West Ham came from 1-0 down to avoid a shock at home to Northern Premier outfit Huddersfield.

Liverpool saw off second-tier Millwall 2-0 while Manchester United beat Championship rivals London Bees 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals in their first season back in women's league football.