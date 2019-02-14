Oli McBurnie: Swansea City striker 'knocked about' by illness, says Graham Potter

Leeds-born Oli McBurnie made his senior Scotland debut against Costa Rica in March 2018

Swansea City manager Graham Potter has revealed striker Oli McBurnie has been struggling with illness over the last couple of weeks.

McBurnie came off the bench and scored a late penalty in Swansea's 2-1 defeat at Leeds United in the Championship.

Potter is hopeful the 22-year-old will have recovered even more in time for Sunday's FA Cup tie against Brentford.

"He's been ill for two or three weeks and had something that's knocked him about a hell of a lot," Potter said.

"He's been on antibiotics and coughing up stuff.

"I'd liked to have had him from the start. For him, more so for his welfare, was the decision I made [not to start McBurnie].

"You could see his quality when he came on and we missed that but we're hopeful we will play a bigger part in the Brentford game."

Potter was pleased by the character showed by his Swansea side despite Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Elland Road in which Leeds regain top spot in the Championship.

"You look at the age of many of the players in the squad and where they are in their careers and it's a big challenge to come to a place like this and be yourself," Potter said.