Tottenham stun Dortmund at Wembley

Goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente secured a memorable win for Tottenham in their Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Son volleyed Vertonghen's cross beyond Roman Burki for the opener two minutes into the second half at Wembley.

Vertonghen, playing out of position at left wing-back, then scored a volley of his own from Serge Aurier's delivery.

Llorente's header from a Christian Eriksen corner sealed the win late on.