Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager charged for comments about referee in West Ham draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to referee Kevin Friend after the game at West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association for comments he made about the referee after his side's draw with West Ham.

Klopp said Kevin Friend's performance was affected by the decision to allow Sadio Mane's goal, which should have been ruled out for offside.

The FA says Klopp has been charged as the comments "questioned the integrity of the referee and/or implied bias".

He has until 18:00 GMT on Monday, 18 February to respond to the charge.

The Premier League match at London Stadium on 4 February finished 1-1.

Mane put Liverpool ahead in the first half but James Milner was offside in the build-up.

Michail Antonio equalised for West Ham before the break but Klopp said Friend "did not want to open the gap any more" in the second period.

"I heard our goal was offside, I'm pretty sure the ref knew that," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"In 50-50 situations it was always a free-kick for the other team, which was hard and did not make life easy."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the German added: "As a human being, if I know I have made a big mistake in the first half, I don't want to open the gap any more.

"Referees are obviously human beings, and I understand that, but I didn't during the game because I had no clue that our goal was offside."