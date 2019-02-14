Quiz: Can you name the ex-Premier League players in the Europa League?

Fernando Torres
Atletico Madrid won last year's Europa League with the help of another former Premier League player in Fernando Torres

It's Thursday, we've had two blockbuster nights of Champions League football. You know what that means?

It's Europa League time!

After months and months of action and hundreds of thousands of miles travelled we're down to the last 32. Some of the more obscure sides have been knocked out but there are still loads of former Premier League 'stars' in action.

Can you name these XI?

Can you name the ex-Premier League stars who are in the Europa League last 32?

Score: 0 / 11
05:00
You scored 0/11

Copy and share link

NumberCluePlayer
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11

