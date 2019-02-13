Man Utd and PSG charged by Uefa after Champions League tie

Angel di Maria had a bottle of water thrown at him during the second half

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain have been charged by Uefa following their Champions League last-16 tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United have been charged with the throwing of objects by fans and blocking of stairways.

PSG have been charged with the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damages and crowd disturbance.

French champions PSG won the first leg 2-0 with second-half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe.

The case will be heard by Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body on 28 February.

Before kick-off, a number of PSG supporters set off flares in the away section at Old Trafford.

It is understood 800 seats in the visitors section were damaged in some way and netting that protects the disabled fans in front of the away section was ripped.

Former Manchester United forward Angel di Maria had a bottle of water thrown towards him during the second half.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that no-one had been arrested but a man was removed from the stadium by stewards after a bottle was thrown onto the pitch.

Some trams were also damaged which caused minor delays for supporters travelling to the game.