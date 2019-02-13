Dwight Gayle: West Bromwich Albion striker charged with 'diving'
West Bromwich Albion forward Dwight Gayle has been charged with "successful deception of a match official" in Tuesday's draw with Nottingham Forest.
It is alleged he committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the 89th minute of the game.
Jay Rodriguez scored from the spot to secure a point for the Baggies, who stayed fourth in the Championship.
Gayle, 28, who is on loan from Newcastle United, has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.
His late equaliser denied Nottingham Forest a win that would have moved them to within three points of the play-off places.
Laws introducing the power to retrospectively punish "clear acts of simulation" were introduced in May 2017.
The three-person Football Association review panel has to make a unanimous decision before a charge is made.
The first suspension for deception, imposed by the Football Association was in October 2017, when Carlisle forward Shaun Miller received a two-match ban.
Everton's Oumar Niasse became the first Premier League player to be similarly punished the following month.