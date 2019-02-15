Scottish Challenge Cup: Connah's Quay Nomads 'hungry' to reach final

Former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison was appointed Connah's Quay boss in November 2015

Heard about the Scotsman who is hoping to lead a Welsh club into the final of the Scottish Challenge Cup?

Andy Morrison is manager of Welsh Premier League leaders Connah's Quay Nomads, who have reached the semi-finals of the Irn-Bru Cup.

Should they beat Scottish League Two side Edinburgh City on Saturday, Nomads will become the first club from outside Scotland to reach the final.

"It's a great achievement, whatever the outcome on Saturday," Morrison said.

"The lads have done great to get this far but we still have the hunger to get to the final.

"It's a great opportunity to make history, not just for our club, but also to make a statement for the Welsh Premier League."

The competition has been open to clubs from Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland since the 2016-17 with clubs from England's National League joining this season.

Connah's Quay Nomads beat Aberystwyth Town 4-1 in the 2018 Welsh Cup final

Welsh Cup holders Nomads have beaten Scottish Championship side Falkirk, Coleraine of Northern Ireland and Queens Park at Hampden to reach the semi-finals.

Fellow Welsh side and current Welsh Premier champions New Saints have reached the semi-finals in the last two seasons and Inverness-born Morrison hopes to go one better on Saturday.

"We'll be as prepared and meticulous as we can be," former Manchester City and Blackpool manager Morrison told BBC Wales Sport.

"We're delighted we've got a home draw because we've been playing well at home, scoring a lot of goals and creating a lot of chances.

"It's going to be a very difficult game for us. I've watched them a couple of times and they're a very good team.

"But it's also going to be a very difficult game for them."