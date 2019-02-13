African Champions League: Caf sets new dates for Ismaily matches

Cameroonian referee Sidi Alioum and his assistants were escorted from the pitch during crowd trouble at the African Champions League match between Ismaily v Club on 18 January

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has set new dates for Ismaily's Champions League games after the Egyptian club's reinstatement to the competition.

Caf originally disqualified Ismaily after crowd trouble brought an early end to their Group C home game with Tunisia's Club Africain on 18 January.

As a consequence of the ban and appeal process Ismaily were unable to play their home and away matches against Algeria's CS Constantine.

Ismaily will now host the Algerians on 23 February while the reverse fixture will be a week later.

Meanwhile, Caf added that a decision on the result of the match which was abandoned before the final whistle will be "communicated shortly upon confirmation by the competent body."

The match was called off in stoppage time after parts of the crowd threw water bottles and stones at an assistant referee and Africain players.

Club Africain were leading 2-1 and both teams and officials had to be protected as they left the pitch.