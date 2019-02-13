Allan McGregor: Rangers goalkeeper fails in violent conduct appeal

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: McGregor's challenge on Ferguson

Allan McGregor will miss Rangers' next two matches after failing in his appeal against a violent conduct charge.

McGregor, 37, was deemed to have kicked out at Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson in the sides' Premiership meeting last week.

The Scotland goalkeeper challenged the decision, but it was upheld at a hearing - attended by the player - on Wednesday at Hampden.

McGregor will miss St Johnstone's visit on Saturday and the Scottish Cup fourth-round replay against Kilmarnock.

The Ibrox side also lost their appeal against the red card shown to Alfredo Morelos in the 4-2 win at Pittodrie last Wednesday.

McGregor 'likes to leave a bit on you' - analysis

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds on Sportsound:

I know Allan McGregor well. He is a good lad but he has developed a habit of picking up the ball and shoulder-charging people. He likes to leave a bit on you. It is the first time I have seen him do that with his foot. I think they have called it correctly.

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald on Sportsound:

Anywhere else on the field it is a straight red card. It is endangering an opponent. He has already got the ball in his hands and he has gone in with a straight leg. Lewis Ferguson is a lucky boy. He could have done worse damage to him.