Charlotte Kerr: Charlton Women's defender back in training after rib injury

Charlotte Kerr had to wait half an hour for the ambulance before she was taken to hospital

Charlton Women defender Charlotte Kerr is set to return to training this week after being injured in an abandoned match against Manchester United.

Kerr, 24, needed oxygen and was taken to hospital after a collision early in the Women's Championship match at The Oakwood on 13 January.

The game could not continue following the incident because the club did not have further oxygen - for which they were fined £500 - after medics were forced to use United's supply to treat Kerr.

The Football Association said in a statement Charlton had been found guilty of breaching competition rules, which stated they must provide oxygen.

They are considering whether to appeal against the charge.

United's oxygen was used and the game was abandoned because there was not enough to cover the game safely after that.

Kerr was released from hospital the next day with badly bruised ribs and sternum, with the game set to be replayed at a later date.

The Addicks said: "Charlotte Kerr returns to training this week and took part in a light session before last Sunday's match against Huddersfield."

After the club were fined, it said: "Our policy is always to comply with the requirements placed upon us and we would never make a conscious decision to fail to hold what is deemed as essential medical equipment.

"We remain in talks with the FA, from whom we are currently awaiting the formal feedback regarding circumstances surrounding the abandoned fixture.

"We will make a decision whether to appeal this once we have had an opportunity to consider the FA's feedback."