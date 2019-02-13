Shane Ferguson: Millwall winger signs new contract at The Den

Shane Ferguson (left) scored twice in Millwall's FA Cup third-round win over Hull and also featured when the Lions shocked Premier League Everton in round four

Winger Shane Ferguson has signed a new deal with Championship side Millwall.

Ferguson has scored 12 goals in 154 games since joining the club, initially on loan, from Newcastle United in 2015.

Lions boss Neil Harris said: "He has quality at key moments - dead-ball deliveries, crosses - and he's scored important goals for us this year."

Millwall have not disclosed the length of the new contract for the Northern Ireland international, 27, who has been capped 37 times by his country.