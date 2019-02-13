Phil Parkinson: Bolton boss says struggling side are 'alive and kicking'

Phil Parkinson has led Bolton to six wins from 32 Championship games so far this season

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson says his side are 'alive and kicking' after their win at Birmingham City moved them within two points of safety in the Championship.

The Trotters' victory was their first in the Championship since Boxing Day and first away win since August.

Bolton went into the game on the back of a run of two points in seven games, scoring just three goals in that spell.

"To play as well as we did is a great lift for us all," Parkinson said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he continued: "We've shown everyone we're alive and kicking and we're ready for the fight which lies ahead.

"I said to the lads on Saturday that we needed to get a bit of identity back so that if you play Bolton, you're in for a tough game."

In addition to their poor form, the club have been hit by a number of off-the-field issues this season which culminated in a fans' protest.

"People are going to run themselves into the ground to try and earn that victory and it was missing at the weekend [in the defeat by Preston] but back against Birmingham," Parkinson added.

"We needed it. Although Saturday was only 2-1 it was not a performance I was happy with but we've responded in the correct manner and that's what it's going to take."