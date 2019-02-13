Paul Scholes: Oldham boss says first training session 'like a soccer school'

Paul Scholes is the fourth former England player to make his managerial debut in the EFL this season after Joey Barton, Frank Lampard and Sol Campbell

Oldham manager Paul Scholes says his first training session with his side was "more like a soccer school than a first team".

The ex-Manchester United and England midfielder, 44, signed an 18-month contract with the Latics on Monday.

Scholes went on to make a winning start as manager as they beat Yeovil Town 4-1 at Boundary Park on Tuesday evening.

"I can't say it's a Paul Scholes side as we only had an hour and a half on the training pitch on Monday," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Scholes added: "We've had 27 players to train with and it's more like a soccer school than a first team."

The victory moved Oldham up to 11th in League Two, six points off the play-off places, with Crewe their next opponents at Boundary Park on Saturday.

"I try not to worry too much about the opposition because I know the quality we have in our team," Scholes continued.

"If we play anything like we can do, we'll have a chance of winning."