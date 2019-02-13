Paul Scholes: Oldham boss says first training session 'like a soccer school'
Oldham manager Paul Scholes says his first training session with his side was "more like a soccer school than a first team".
The ex-Manchester United and England midfielder, 44, signed an 18-month contract with the Latics on Monday.
Scholes went on to make a winning start as manager as they beat Yeovil Town 4-1 at Boundary Park on Tuesday evening.
"I can't say it's a Paul Scholes side as we only had an hour and a half on the training pitch on Monday," he said.
Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Scholes added: "We've had 27 players to train with and it's more like a soccer school than a first team."
The victory moved Oldham up to 11th in League Two, six points off the play-off places, with Crewe their next opponents at Boundary Park on Saturday.
"I try not to worry too much about the opposition because I know the quality we have in our team," Scholes continued.
"If we play anything like we can do, we'll have a chance of winning."