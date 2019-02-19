Derby County v Millwall
Frank Lampard could hand a first Derby County start to Ashley Cole against Millwall for their Championship game.
Jack Marriott and George Evans are both pushing to start after coming off the bench against Brighton in the FA Cup.
Neil Harris is likely to avoid making too many changes to the side that beat AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, but striker Tom Elliott could start after illness.
Full-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) remains out meaning Murray Wallace will continue at left-back.
Derby County manager Frank Lampard told BBC Radio Derby:
"Millwall are at times direct and they don't hide from that fact. It certainly suits their players and their style.
"Credit to them for being very effective and we saw that when we went there.
"We know what's coming from when we played at their place earlier this season, so we have to be ready to deal with that.
"Then it's up to us to be effective and make the most of our chances when we have the ball."
Match facts
- Derby have only won one of their past six league games against Millwall (D3 L2), although that win did come in this exact fixture last season (3-0).
- Millwall have failed to score in six of their past seven away league games at Derby, with their only goal in this run coming through Steve Morison in a 1-0 win in March 2014.
- Including play-offs, Derby have won 13 of their past 18 home league matches against London opposition (D4 L1).
- Millwall have not failed to score in four consecutive league matches since a run of six between April and August 2013.
- Derby have lost just two home Championship games this season - fewer than any other side.
- Millwall have won just eight points in their past 17 away league matches (P17 W1 D5 L11).