Who made Rob Maclean's team of the week?

Rob Maclean's Scottish Cup team of the week features Queen of the South's figurehead, an Aberdeen super sub and a resurgent Celtic attacker.

Formation 3-4-3: Daniel Bachmann (Kilmarnock); Connor Goldson (Rangers), Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle), Mark Reynolds (Dundee United); Michael Gardyne (Ross County), Ross McCrorie (Rangers), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen); Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South), Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen), Scott Sinclair (Celtic).

Goalkeeper - Daniel Bachmann

I wondered - maybe you did as well - about Kilmarnock replacing that great shot-stopper Jamie MacDonald with Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann back in November. His commanding performances have dispelled any doubts and his penalty save on Saturday evening went a long way to earning Steve Clarke's men another Scottish Cup crack at Rangers after their goalless draw.

Defenders - Connor Goldson, Steven Anderson & Mark Reynolds

Connor Goldson brings a calmness to the Rangers defence and they're happy to have him back after injury. There was little to trouble goalkeeper Allan McGregor in the Rugby Park stalemate and the solid performance of Goldson was one big reason for Kilmarnock's lack of cutting edge.

Veteran defender Steven Anderson might struggle to keep up his goal-per-game record for Partick Thistle but he could play an important part in preserving the Firhill side's Championship status. And, having scored on his debut in Inverness, the on-loan St Johnstone man netted the only goal against East Fife on Saturday to earn Thistle a home Scottish Cup quarter-final date with Hearts next month.

Mark Reynolds looks like he could be a handy acquisition for Dundee United in their bid for promotion. And the 31-year-old Aberdeen loanee used all his knowhow to make sure 10-man United weathered a late St Mirren storm to reach the last eight.

Midfielders - Michael Gardyne, Ross McCrorie, Daryl Horgan, Niall McGinn

Michael Gardyne is a Ross County record-holder for both goals and appearances and his influence at the Dingwall club shows no signs of diminishing, even at the age of 33. He brilliantly created County's first equaliser in the Highland derby on Monday night and was, generally, the star of the show.

It's the maturity of Ross McCrorie's midfield contribution for Rangers that makes you double-check the fact that he's still only 20. Learning from boss Steven Gerrard is obviously doing his progress no harm and young McCrorie was a top performer in Ayrshire.

Daryl Horgan was the main man for Hibernian on Saturday as they made smooth progress to the quarter-finals. After a clever dummy, the talented little Irishman curled in the opening goal in a 3-1 win against Raith Rovers and had a hand in the other two home strikes.

Niall McGinn was the game-changer for Aberdeen in the BBC live match on Sunday. They were going nowhere fast against Queen of the South until McGinn's introduction at half-time. He scored less than two minutes into the second period and created another two goals in the 4-1 win, lifting the standards of those around him.

Forwards - Stephen Dobbie, Sam Cosgrove, Scott Sinclair

There was no Scottish Cup upset for the Dumfries side, but they did provide one of the weekend's most memorable moments. Stephen Dobbie's equaliser, from more than 30 yards out, his 38th goal of the season, was a thing of beauty. The "King of Queens", as he was christened by commentator Liam McLeod, is a joy to watch.

Sam Cosgrove is probably still wondering how he failed to secure his first hat-trick in senior football when he missed a sitter on Sunday. But the Aberdeen striker did score a brace for the sixth time this season. That's now 14 goals in his last 13 games as this incredible rise continues unabated.

Scott Sinclair has come back with a bang for Celtic in the last couple of months after a dip in form had him on the periphery of the starting XI. The Englishman is again doing what he does so well, nipping in off the left flank and getting himself on the score-sheet. His treble against St Johnstone on Sunday means he's netted 11 goals in his last 11 games.