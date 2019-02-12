Jack Clarke: Leeds United winger remains 'under observation', says Marcelo Bielsa

Jack Clarke was taken off on a stretcher after receiving treatment on the bench

Leeds United's teenage winger Jack Clarke remains "under observation" after falling unwell on Saturday, says boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The 18-year-old was treated by paramedics on the substitutes' bench after being substituted during Leeds' draw at Middlesbrough.

He was later taken to hospital before being released on Sunday.

"We are doing some more evaluations, to see what happened," Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds. "We all feel relieved."

Defender Pontus Jansson added: "For the players who saw it, it was worse than for the players who didn't see it. I didn't realise what really happened.

"All I heard was that he is OK and they're taking care of him, and that was the only thing I wanted to hear, and then I focused on the game."

Promotion-chasing Leeds, currently second in the table, host Swansea City in the Championship on Wednesday.