Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund flight delayed after England winger forgets passport

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Jadon Sancho
Sancho scored Dortmund's first as they surrendered a 3-0 lead to draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday

Borussia Dortmund's flight to London for their Champions League encounter against Tottenham on Wednesday was delayed after England winger Jadon Sancho forgot his passport.

The 18-year-old realised his mistake when he arrived at the airport and needed to return home.

Dortmund have arrived in England and will train at Wembley on Tuesday before the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Sancho scored the first as Dortmund drew 3-3 with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch: Germany-based Nelson & Sancho - Friends not rivals

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you