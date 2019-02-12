Paul Lambert: Ipswich manager charged with misconduct for Norwich fracas

Both Norwich and Ipswich will have to answer misconduct charges from the FA

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after he was sent off against Norwich City.

Lambert and Canaries coach Chris Domogalla were dismissed in the 45th minute of Sunday's East Anglian derby.

Both clubs have also been charged with failing to control their players and officials in an orderly fashion both then and in the 90th minute.

All parties have until Friday to respond to the charges.

The touchline incident in first-half stoppage time began when Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan fouled Norwich full-back Max Aarons.

Nolan was booked, but in the aftermath former Norwich manager Lambert had to be restrained by both stewards and a police officer before referee Peter Bankes dismissed him and Domogalla.

Lambert, 49, watched the second half of his side's 3-0 defeat from the stands at Carrow Road.

Towards full-time, players had to be separated again when Ipswich substitute Flynn Downes fouled Norwich's Emiliano Buendia and both Downes and Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell were subsequently booked.

Speaking before the charges were made, Lambert joked he had been sent "flowers and chocolates" by Norwich.

"I'll have a look and see what the match report says," he told BBC Radio Suffolk. "I'm pretty sure they'll look at it and see all the different stuff that was involved.

"I've never been involved in anything like that in football for sure."