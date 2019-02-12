Richard Foster: Experienced right-back signs new St Johnstone deal until 2020

Richard Foster has signed a new one-year deal to keep him at St Johnstone until May 2020.

The right-back, 33, moved to McDiarmid Park from Ross County in August 2016 after winning the Scottish League Cup with the Dingwall club that season.

Foster began his career at Aberdeen before two spells at Rangers either side of a stint with Bristol City.

He has made over 90 appearances for the Perth outfit, with Tommy Wright's men currently sixth in the Premiership.