Emiliano Sala: Minute's silence at Champions League and Europa League games

Sala joined Cardiff for £15m in January, but never played for the club

A minute's silence for Cardiff City's Emiliano Sala will be observed at all Champions League and Europa League games this week.

Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage of a crashed plane last week.

He had been travelling to Cardiff in a light aircraft piloted by David Ibbotson that went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

"I am deeply saddened his life was so cruelly taken away at such a young age," said Uefa's Aleksander Ceferin.

The president of European football's governing body added: "I urge supporters across the continent to pay their respects to his memory over the coming days."

Clubs will also have the option of wearing black armbands in memory of the Argentine forward.

Sala was Cardiff's record £15m signing when he transferred from French club Nantes, but never played for the Welsh team.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Bournemouth Coroner's Court.

The court heard that he died of injuries to his "head and trunk" and was identified by his fingerprints.

Ibbotson's body has not yet been found and an appeal to fund an underwater search for the pilot has led to about £150,000 being donated.