League Two
Notts County19:45Newport
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Newport County (Tue)

Newport County have a few players nursing minor niggles ahead of their game at League Two's bottom side Notts County.

Michael Flynn will need to assess his players' recovery following their FA Cup exploits against Manchester City.

Notts County could be unchanged after back-to-back wins against Forest Green and Mansfield.

Neal Ardley's side will climb out of the relegation places with victory at Meadow Lane.

Newport team who have not won away in League Two since September.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City321711457332462
2Bury33179763392460
3Mansfield331513548262258
4MK Dons33168953341956
5Forest Green331412750321854
6Colchester331581053361753
7Carlisle331641352411152
8Exeter32149943321151
9Stevenage33146133842-448
10Oldham3212101050391146
11Tranmere321210104540546
12Grimsby33144153739-246
13Crewe33137133942-346
14Swindon321210103841-346
15Newport31127123949-1043
16Northampton33815104145-439
17Crawley33115173646-1038
18Cambridge32106162950-2136
19Cheltenham3298153649-1335
20Port Vale3289152739-1233
21Morecambe3288163350-1732
22Yeovil3379173246-1430
23Macclesfield3378183455-2129
24Notts County32610163361-2828
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you