Notts County v Newport County (Tue)

Newport County have a few players nursing minor niggles ahead of their game at League Two's bottom side Notts County.

Michael Flynn will need to assess his players' recovery following their FA Cup exploits against Manchester City.

Notts County could be unchanged after back-to-back wins against Forest Green and Mansfield.

Neal Ardley's side will climb out of the relegation places with victory at Meadow Lane.

Newport team who have not won away in League Two since September.